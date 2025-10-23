If the above shocking video doesn’t wake you up then nothing will!

My god! Americans have lost their damn minds now thinking the out of control government owes them a FREE living. The above woman is a perfect example of someone with no morals FLEECING AMERICAN TAX PAYERS!

The above INSANE man should not have made children if he couldn’t support them. Who’se to blame? All of the CORRUPT POLITICIANS who’ve stolen from the TAX PAYERS as well! They’re rich from the CORRUPT corporate LOBBYISTS, handing them millions and millions of $$$ to to pass ANTI-AMERICAN ILLEGAL LAWS! Ask yourself how many of these greedy politicians have done ILLEGAL INSIDER TRADING TO FURTHER ENRICH THEMSELVES NOW!

These WORTHLESS FREELOADING PEOPLE and others like them are threatening to come to your home and steal your food because their EBT CARDS have been cutoff! Let these EVIL BASTARDS come to the homes of the ARMED MILITIA IN AMERICA!

These INSANE PEOPLE if one could call them that, will not be walking the earth anymore! Believe you me! ARMED AMERICANS will not stand down for them or any out of control government now!

The bible WARNS! New Living Translation

Even while we were with you, we gave you this command: “Those unwilling to work will not get to eat.”

BOTTOM LINE: These DEMON POSSESSED people are being judged right now for their evil actions. Jesus said LOVE ONE ANOTHER not KILL-STEAL & DESTROY! We’re now in the END TIMES and the worst of humanity is being revealed. It’s time all of us REPENT of our SINS and get right with Almighty God. The clock is ticking…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…