HUMANITY WAS TOLD THE TRUTH IN 1993 AND THEY KEPT WORSHIPPING SATANIC 666 ENTERTAINMENT.

It’s too late now seeing all the sports venues are virtually full while proves explode in the world. the con stock market keeps going up while humans lives are being destroyed and yet the people keep sleeping. I’ve never seen so many retarded people in my 77 years on evil planet earth.

hell on earth has just begun and it’s too late now. the satanic elite control the weather and have poisoned our food, water & air and yet the people sleep.

SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEON TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. AT LEAST YOU MIGHT BE ABLE TO WAKEUP A FEW BRAIN DEAD PEOPLE ALONG THE WAY DAH!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…