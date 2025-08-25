I knew 50+ years ago America was corrupt as hell! I also have know about the SATANIC ELDERS OF ZION for nearly that amount of time. The PSYCHOPATH ELITE labeled the ELDERS OF ZION a forgery when it started to gain exposure, to cover their JEWISH FREEMASON OCCULT HISTORY.

By the way, the SATANIC ZIONIST SO CALLED JEWS, are not THE Creator’s chosen people. That’s for another discussion however. The above video will provide you with a quick overview telling you the sheer hell going on in the world today. This COMMUNIST DOCUMENT PREDICTED over 100 years ago.

Here’s BRAINDEAD HUMANITY. Virtually everyone is drunk on endless SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT while the ILLUMINATI/FREEMASON’S destroy the world. The sheer evil going on now is predicted in BIBLICAL PROPHECY but, humanity is possessed by the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET.

Remember the prophecy by SATANIC ALBERT PIKE who was also & occult freemason. He predicted a 3rd World War that would bring down all the corrupt religions of the world. Insane Trump is putting Pike’s statue back up in Washington proving Trump could be the ANTI-CHRIST dah!

Here’s the PDF of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion you can read. It proves everything going on today was planned long before you and I were born. https://archive.org/details/the-protocols-of-the-elders-of-zion

Please send this timely article to everyone you know and subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…