ONE CANNOT RISE TO THE LEVEL OF DOLLY PARTON AND NOT SELL THEIR SOUL TO SATAN.

THANK GOODNESS OI NEVER BOUGHT HER MUSIC OR MOVIES. BIBLE WARNS ALL THE DECEIVING LIES WILL BE EXPOSED IN THESE END TIMES WE’RE NOW LIVING IN TODAY.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. Iit’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.

Rick

Disabled vietnam era veteran & truther…