THE DEPICTIONS OF MARY AND CHILD, IN THE UNDERGROUND SECRET VAULTS OF THE SATANIC VATICAN!

WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON HERE?

WHYIS MARY & JESUS DEPICTED AS NEARLY BLACK AND WITH NO BLACK FEATURES? WHY HAS THE DEMONIC VATICAN SEALED MILLIONS OF DOCUMENTS SINCE IT’S CREATION?

WE KNOW CONSTANTINE WAS A PAGAN! IT’S BEEN RUMORED THOSE SECRET CHAMBERS UNDER THE VATICAN HOLD THE ARCHIVES OF THE LOST LIBRARY OF ALEXANDRIA!

WHY IS THE LUCIFER VATICAN STILL HIDING THE TRUTH CONCERNING HUMANITY’S HISTORY? WHY IS THE VATICAN ANNOUNCED IT WILL BAPTIZE DEMONIC ALIANS?

DID YOU KNOW THE JUISET’S HAVE A BLACK POPE AND HE HAS THE REAL POWER BEHIND THE INSANE VATICAN?

Almighty God warned all the endless LIES and MURDERS would be EXPOSED in these END TIMES humanity has entered into NOW!!!

In 2019 I wrote the book, JFK COUP D ETAT exposing virtually near all the hidden aspects of the horrific JFK Assassination. You can read it here for free:

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Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…