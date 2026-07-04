THIS VIDEO MAKES MY BLOOD BOIL!

MY GOD! TRAITOR TRUMP is a multi-multi-multi billionaire! He doesn’t give a damn about anyone else in life. If he did! Then why isn’t he helping the POOR IN THIS SHOCKING VIDEO.

I get it some old people want to work since he or she has one foot in the grave at their advanced age. However, Virtually all American’s are being FINANCIALLY CRUSHED NOW.

AMERICA IS MYSTERY BABYLON AND IS BEING SLOWLY CRUSHED NOW. THE SHEER DEMONISM HAS ALSO CONSUMED THE WORLD NOW.

THE CLOCK IS TICKING FOR AMERICA BECAUSE SHE WORSHIPS SATAN AND NOT ALMIGHTY GOD.

PREP! PRAY! and PRPARE FOR THE HORRIFIC JUDGEMENT COMING TO BABYLON AMERICA.

Please send this SAD VIDEO to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…