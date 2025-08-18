Humanity lives in a make believe world now and a FALSE TRUTH, has seized the persons thoughts and ideas throwing him or her into a make believe world. Back in the 1950’s most humans spent their free time enjoying nature. Today however, The average person is transfixed staring at their Iphone which records everything he or she says and does.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the DANGEROUS RADIATION projected from these electronic phones cause CANCER. The BLUE SCREEN from the phone or computer also affects one’s eyes and nervous system. My wife and I refuse to own a cellphone just for these various reasons. These little computers allow business and government, to build a personal platform involving all of one’s person information.

This evasive technology also captures one’s image for future reference if the person would happen to commit a crime. If you haven’t seen the original movie 1984 I strongly suggest you watch it here!

In my opinion! It’s too late for humanity now! Most humans are entirely BRAINWASHED to accept anything and and everything BIG BROTHER has to offer him or her. Humans are no longer FREE THINKING INDIVIDUALS and will gladly go alone, with the SATANIC ELITE for a FAKE LIFESTYLE.

The bible warns humanity will cry for peace and safety and then SUDDEN DESTRUCTION will hit them out of nowhere. A-I is slipping into humans lives and they have no idea, he or she is being totally taken over now! Nikita Khrushchev said in 1956, “We will take America without firing a shot. We do not have to invade the U.S. We will destroy you from within….”

Nikita knew AMERICA was a dead man walking even then. Have tyou noticed just how impressionable the average person is today in the USA? He or she accepts what corrupt politicians, corporate, leaders and mega preachers say these days. This is especially true of the LYING CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA. In fact most people walk around like they’re ZOMBIES these days.

Thank God I was awake 50+ years ago and saw the sheer evil America has evolved into today. The evil was always around but well hidden by the media back then. A good example is the JFK Assassination and all the man made wars within our CORRUPT HISTORY.

One day real soon human’s are going to WAKEUP to 1984 which will be far worse then what the movies have projected it to be! Those who don’t go along will be sent to a DEMONIC FEMA CAMP and murdered. My wife and I choose to stand our ground when this SUDDENLY HAPPENS. We no longer desire to live in a world full of HATRED and INSANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…

SATANIC APPLE COULD BE THE ONE WORLD COMPUTER ENTITY IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE!