HAARP IS COOKING HUMAN'S BRAINS & THEY DON'T EVEN KNOW IT! WAKEUP!EARTH SHAKING NEWSMar 31, 2026Shareredpillbot@redpillb0tHAARP is a high frequency ionospheric heater used for weather control. 3:30 AM · Mar 30, 2026 · 320K Views192 Replies · 4.21K Reposts · 11.7K LikesPLEASE SEND THIS SHOCING VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now..RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePrevious