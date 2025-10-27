It really makes me sad how mis informed the average person is in America now. He or she is more concerned about their well being rather then helping others in need. The average person has no desire to learn the truth as to why he or she is here on this God forsaken planet. This is why I produce these articles here on my SUBSTACK.

I’m trying like hell to get people to realize five minutes from now is not guaranteed to any of us. We could draw our last breath in the next minute and that would be it! CORRUPT POLITICIANS and LOST MEGA PREACHERS can’t save you! Jesus is the only one who can guide you into the TRUE LIGHT OF TRUTH.

As you look at each video eye opening video above you’ll begin to realize all of us have been conned from our very first breath we drew as a baby. The vast empire of TARTARIA was stolen from us! I believe the OLD WEST was created to hide the this ugly fact! Seriously! Only a moron would believe the above TARTARIAN beautiful buildings were created with picks and shovels and building materials were transported by horse drawn wagons.

Nikola Tesla said, If you want to find the secrets of the Universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.’ He also said 3,6,9 was the key to the universe. Tesla knew high beings controlled the earth and this fact has been hidden from us as well. Please open your mind and learn from this mind blowing article. Humanity has to begin to LOVE ONE ANOTHER or we’re last as once free thinking human beings.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…