I’ve been following Lynn for a few years now. She, Greg Marranio and Gerald Celente are the smartest investors I know. CHECK OUT THE ABOVE VIDEO.

It’s important you know the CORRUPT STOCK MARKET is out to FLEECE YOU. We’re in the BABYLON MONEY SYSTEM and it was designed to compensate the EVIL ELITE CONTROLLERS and not you. One has to educate themselves and become smarter than those trying to hold us down financially.

Therefore, the only secure investment is in gold & silver one can put in a secure place and tell no one! Humanity has become totally corrupt and therefore our friends, family and loved ones cannot be trusted unfortunately. The see something say something will set people up for a great fall now. In Matthew 24 Jesus warns those we love & trust will betray us at some point in time.

Please send this informative video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…