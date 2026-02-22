God's Test Book 20.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

In 1985 when I was staying with my dad and his family in Columbus, Ohio because of injuries. I ws speaking to him about faith. He told me my Great Grandfather was a preacher and wrote a book. I knew my Grandfather Bert Patterson was a man of God But, I knew very little about my dad’s side of the family.

Father wen to his bedroom and came back and handed me the above book and said I could have it. Needless to say, I was honored since my father offered me very little in life. I didn’t actually read it until years later however. I had far to many conflicts in my life to actually read it before.

When I did finally read the book it was rather complex. There were also conflicts in the wording I had to straighten out as well. I did take liberty in updating the book from a prophetic perspective. I then managed to find the great grandson living near Summerset, Ky. He was a baptist preacher.

Since he knew of the book and never had seen one I told him if he would lit me renew the copyright in my name I’d send him the copy I had. This is how I breathed new life into the above book. Please hit the downlod button and read it for free.

