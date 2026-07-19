HERE’S THE INSANE SPACE MIRROR CON GAME THE FCC APPROVED—-https://www.techspot.com/news/113068-fcc-approves-giant-mirror-satellite-designed-beam-sunlight.html

A company to launch 4,000 space mirrors to cover the earth dah:. Here’s the deadly link: https://www.space.com/space-exploration/satellites/this-companys-plan-to-launch-4-000-massive-space-mirrors-has-scientists-alarmed-from-an-astronomical-perspective-thats-pretty-catastrophic

The U.S. just approved a giant space mirror to test ‘sunlight on demand.’ Low Earth orbit is getting DANGEROUS! here’s the link: https://theconversation.com/the-u-s-just-approved-a-giant-space-mirror-to-test-sunlight-on-demand-low-earth-orbit-is-getting-weird-283482

IT’S TIME FOR ALMIGHTY GOD TO DESTROY THIS CORRUPT AGE NOW!

Have you noticed YOU have NO SAY over anything anymore? These SATANIC 13 FAMILY’S are creating their own world in the EVIL eyes of their SATANIC CONTROLLERS THE DEMONS.

The legal system no longer protects you or I. It’s corrupt as hell and there’s no justice there for YOU! To put it bluntly, WE ARE SCREWED!

Here’s the solution I think! For millions of humans to WAKEUP and take back their countries. This means lynching the CORRUPT POLITICIANS AND CORPORATE LEADERS on the spot like what happened to benito mussolini during ww-2.

YOU BETTER REALIZE NOW HUMANITY IS BEING SLOWLY MURDERED 7 WAYS TO SUNDAY NOW. IT’S NOW US AGAINST THE SATANIC 13 FAMILY OCCULT RULERS OF THE WORLD.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…