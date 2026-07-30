FORGET THE LEGAL (ILLEGAL) SYSTEM! FOUCHI NEEDS A NECK STRETCH!
I have read about it and that 200 children are buried there from his experiments that he was doing for AIDS medication. The medication made the children so sick that they refused to take it so he put tubes in their stomach to force feed them! Then the evil little man took it out to the gay population, and said everything was their fault needed to take these drugs, or they were going to die, and basically the drugs were killings them from what I understand! The whole thing was a sham just like Covid! Extremely evil and then not to mention what he did the beagles dogs, tortured them to death! ￼￼ Thank God in heaven, these demonic souls are being removed from the Earth!￼
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SATANIC FOUCHI TAKING THE 5TH 111 TIMES PROVES THIS EVIL BASTARD NEEDS A NECK STRETCH!
WHEN IS HUMANITY GOING TO WAKEUP AND DISCOVER THE ENTIRE JUSTICE (INJUSTICE) SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AS HELL.
Remember what SATANIC 6TH DEGREE WITCH hillary clinton said? The LAWS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE DAH! Sad to say she was RIGHT!
CORRUPT POLITICIANS—-DEMONIC CORPORATE LEADERS and LYING PREACHERS serve SATAN not humanity…
Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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Thank you Rick! This post is the only post I have been glad to see Fouchi news as you are telling it as clear as it gets, find Jesus Christ as your Savior as soon as possible. To your readers I would like to share, if you are without Jesus you will surely stumble with all that is here now and all that is coming. Please see John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. If you are reading this, I can only imagine your daily struggles, but, I can tell you I would not have made it in my life without Jesus. Give your life to Jesus, He gave his life for you and me. But, He defeated death/satan and rose on the third day and sits now on the right hand side of our Father God. Jesus walks every step with me I take a day. Blessings and miracles abound daily! Praise God! God bless you. Amen.