EARTH SHAKING NEWS

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4Righteousness@Debbie's avatar
4Righteousness@Debbie
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Thank you Rick! This post is the only post I have been glad to see Fouchi news as you are telling it as clear as it gets, find Jesus Christ as your Savior as soon as possible. To your readers I would like to share, if you are without Jesus you will surely stumble with all that is here now and all that is coming. Please see John 3:16 For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but have everlasting life. If you are reading this, I can only imagine your daily struggles, but, I can tell you I would not have made it in my life without Jesus. Give your life to Jesus, He gave his life for you and me. But, He defeated death/satan and rose on the third day and sits now on the right hand side of our Father God. Jesus walks every step with me I take a day. Blessings and miracles abound daily! Praise God! God bless you. Amen.

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