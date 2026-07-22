YOU BETTER WAKEUP!

AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW.

THIS IS ANOTHER DEADLY SIGN AMERICA’S LAST DAYS ARE COMING TO & END NOW.

BETTER HAVE GUNS—PREPS & PRAY! SHEER HELL IS COMING AND IT’S JUST A MATTER OF TIME BEFORE AMERICAN’S GO NUTS AND COME AFTER YOU…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP lost human beings now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…