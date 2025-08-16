Shocker! I was able to upload this 22 second video on subsatack~Hopefully SUBSTACK go their act together & fixed the upload insanity!

For those individuals who are awake! He or she knows we can’t trust our FASCIST GOVERNMENT. This video clip was on X and I assure you it’s real. I gather from the quality of the clip it must have been taken several years ago. That being said, it doesn’t take away from the truth being revealed here.

Of course now, all our SATANIC GOVERNMENT (MILITARY) has to do is send a DEW (DIRECT ENERGY WEAPON) DEADLY LASER PLANE over and fry whoever and where ever they want LIKE MAUI OR LA.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know and subscribe. This is the only way we can wakeup all the people obsessed by none stop SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…