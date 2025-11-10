ABOVE VIDEO PROVES UTAH’S INTERNMENT (CONCENTRATION) CAMP IS FOR THOSE WHO WILL NEVER BE HEARD FROM AGAIN. A PERSON CAN CHECK IN BUT CAN’T CHECK OUT THANKS TO DONANLD TRUMP!

ABOVE VIDEO PROVES DONALD TRUMP HAS PUT HIS FOOL SUPPORT BEHIND THIS PRISON CAMP.

AS USUAL, THE PEOPLE RUNNING THIS MENTAL WARD IS BEING WELL PAID AT THE HOMELESS EXPENSE.

If you’re a prepper you know better than end up in one of these concentration camps. It’s just another way to get rid of human beings down on their luck. Hitler knew what to do with these sad individuals and so does Donald TRUMP. They’re a THROW AWAY part of society no one gives a damn about today.

Please subscribe and send this WARNING to everyone. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…