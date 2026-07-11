OF COURSE, ONE DOESN’T KNOW THE DAY OR HOUR BUT! CONSIDERING ALL THE HORRIFIC EVENTS, THROUGHOUT THE WORLD RIGHT NOW, WE NEED TO BE CONCERNED ABOUT THIS 9/11/2026.

IT’S ALSO THE 25TH ANNIVERSARY WHEN AMERICA’S SATANIC GOVERNMENT CREATED THIS FALSE FLAG TO USHER IN THE BEGINNING OF SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER WE’RE NOW SUFFERING UNDER.

One would be very wise to be living a Godly life right now. It’s clear the SATANIC ELITE are destroying the world in slow motion now. Will your life be destroyed between now and 9/11? It’s clear satan wants all Godly humans destroyed now. We’re told to get out of MYSTERY BABYLON AMERICA. This means one doesn’t partake of any of her evils now.

Please send this WAKEUP warning to everyone you know & subscribe. The clock is ticking and TRUTHERS have very little time left to WARN the people.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam vera veteran & truther…