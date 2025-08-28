Hoover was owned by the MAFIA as the above shocking video exposes.

FBI head Jay Edgar Hoover and his Gay lover Clyde Tolson were at, wealthy Clint Murchisons home along with countless other rich and famous people, in Dallas the night before the JFK Assassination. It was here the conformation was set in place to murder Present Kennedy on 11/22/63.

JFK to 9/11-Everything Is a Rich Man’s Trick! The ABOVE video is & excellent documentary exposing this tragic event. In the beginning of this video is the Cint Murchasion’s Sr. Mansion where the dirty deed to murder JFK on 11/22/63.

In the fantastic series, The Men Who Killed Kennedy, it exposes the this horrific event here. This is the full series (7 hours/15 minutes.

My excellent book I wrote in 2018, JFK Coup D Etat has even more information covering the murder of President Kennedy. It’s free to read here on my SUBSTACK.

