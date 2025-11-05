IF YOU CAN’T READ THEN LISTEN TO THE ABOVE VIDEO!

HERE’S THGE COMPLETE PROTOCOLS IN AUDIO: https://x.com/i/status/1964114110028652758

Some mis informed people have questioned the DEMONIC PROTOCOLS OF ZION since in was discovered in the late 1800’s. Why? Because the SATANIC ELITE work in secret and they’re terrified when their evil plans get exposed in order to MURDER ALL HUMAN BEING ON PLANET EARTH RIGHT NOW.

If one takes the time to listen closely to the above to the audio, and then compare it with world events, it’s clear everything in the PROTOCOLS is happening RIGHT NOW! Look at the above list if you want more proof!

This SATANIC ELITE has designed a slow STOCK MARKET CRASH! As far as WORLD WAR, they have several COLD WARS happening right now! If you’re looking for a sudden market crash or WORLD WAR 3 it’s happening now in slow motion! The DEMONIC ELITE have created countless FASCIST GROUPS to INSITE VIOLENCE to keep BRAIN DEAD HUMANITY OCCUPIED NOW!

YOU BEETER PREP-PRAY & GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY NOW! SATANS INTERNATIONAL SPY SYSTEM HAS ALREADY CAPTURED YOU THROUGH YOUR TRACKING CELLPHONES…

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to save a few human beings before all freedoms are completely killed now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…