It makes me sick every time I have to address the utter destruction of TARTARIA. The sheer beauty of all the buildings were marvelous beyond compare. I can only imagine how breath taking it was to live during that era. There was free electricity and the rulers of that era was far more advanced then humanity is today. It was most certainly a highly evolved spiritual world society.

THE ABOVE VIDEO IS HEARTBREAKING! This was Christ the Savior Cathedral and all who saw it were awl struck. Insane Russian leader Stalin had it blown up so he could build a palace. That wasn’t the only reason however. Being a Communist Stalin was a non believer in Jesus Christ. In the end the site was laid bare and eventually evolved into a park. Here’s proof Russia at one time believed in Jesus.

This is why Above is the second Cathedral rebuilt in 1995. Thank goodness the Russians were brave enough to rebuild this beautiful structure.

This article proves insane very powerful elitist DEMONIC PEOPLE ripped TARTARIA APART to build what we have today is & insane world. Mad men controlled by DEMONIC ALIEN ELITE have destroyed the very fabric of what Almighty God intended for human beings. This is why we are living in the END TIMES now.

Humanity has become utterly wicked like Sodom & Gomorrah and the Tower of Babel evolved into in past history. There’s no future for humanity now other than turning to Jesus and be saved from the fires of HELL. It doesn’t matter if you believe it or not. BIBLE PROPHECY is coming true right before out very eyes now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther