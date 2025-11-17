FANTASTIC RESEARCHER BRAD OLSEN'S NEW BOOK ON ANTARCTICA NOW AVAILABLE!
MUST READ BOOK!
I HAVE THIS BOOK ON ORDER!
I also have a few other of Brad’s books and I’m very impressed with his extensive research.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Here’s Brads website: https://bradolsen.com/about-brad-olsen/
BOOK ORDER: https://www.amazon.com.au/Secrets-Antarctica-Untold-History-Continent/dp/1888729988
Please send this interview to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.