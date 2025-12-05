THESE INSANE PEOPLE SOLD THEIR SOULS TO SATAN IN BLOOD! Don’t be fooled, WHAT THEY SOW-THESE INSANE FAMOUS PEOPLE WILL REAP 7 FOLD!

THANK GOD! I never stepped into the DARK SIDE no matter how much pain & misery, I’ve had walk through in the rocky road of this broken life I’ve endured in life. There’s a positive side to this video toward the end thank goodness.

By the time you get to the end you’ll have no doubt that SHEER EVIL IS REAL and Almighty God is real as well!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…