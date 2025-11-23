Eye witness Jean Hill was the closet to the JFK limo on 11/22/63. She never changed her story even though she was threatened several times by the CORRUPT FBI and COPS.

Jean saw the picket fence assassin and yet no one believed her. The above video will blow your mind even though the CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA for the most part watered down her testimony. Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

