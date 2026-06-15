EXPOSED! WALTER CRONKITE WORSHIPPED SATAN! HERE'S PROOF!
THE ABOVE VIDEO IS A JOKE HONORING HYPOCRITE WALTER!
PROOF WALTER WORSHIPPED SATAN NOT JESUS CHRIST. HE’S NOW IN HELL WITH THE OTHER COUNTLESS JESUS HATERS.
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ABOVE IS SATANIST EPSTEIN LEFT AND SATANIST FREEMASON WALTER ON THE RIGHT.
Cronkite was a con man and liar and thank goodness his evil is now being exposed. He also attended the satanic bohemian grove as well.
Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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