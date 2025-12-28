THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND IF, YOU DON’T KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT WHO AND WHAT CONTROLS THIS DEMONIC GOVERNMENT!

You and I are DEBT SLAVES and have been since we were born and issued a CORPORATE SOCIAL SECURITY DEATH CARD. Have you ever wondered why no matter how hard you work you never seem get ahead in life? never ending REPRESSIVE POLITICAL LAWS capture you and slip your head in a financial NOOSE.

Human beings are constantly ENTERTAINED to keep them DUMBED DOWN & STUPID. When he or she does financially WOKEUP, as now! It’s far too late to do anything about it. You’re a captured soul with little escape. Jesus WARNS TRUE BELIEVER’S will be hunted down in the END TIMES we’re now living in today.

although the house is way late now! You better URGENTLY PRPARE to survive any way you can now. Get out of DEBT because DEBTOR’S will be rounded up and sent to NAZI FEMA CAMPS if he or she doesn’t pay their DEBTS in the very near future. Don’t think for one minute you’ll escape because there’s no way out now. Our NAZI GOVERNMENT TRACKS us with everything we say and do now via the cameras in appliances, tv’s, computers, WYFI and TRACKING CELLPHONES.

THOUGHT SPEECH OR DOUBLE SPEAK as George Orwell’s 1984 movie WARNS. Is what’s going to get all humanity found guilty in the coming days. Our CORRUPT TRAITOR POLITICIANS are now devising a LAW if you don’t agree with everything our SATANIC GOVERNMENT wants, you’ll be labeled a TRAITOR and sent to a FASCIST FEMA CAMP never to be heqrd from again.

You don’t have to take my word for it! What and see what happens when the STOCK MARKET CRASHES any day now. What’s coming will make HITLER’S NAZI GERMANY look like child’s play. SEARCH AND DESTROY DRONES fly around America constantly now. All it would take is one command and the ANTI-GOVERNMENT AMERICAN can now be wiped out in & instant.

The TRAITOR GOVERNMENT will find some excuse to justify a murder. He or she will say it was a gas explosion or some other stupid excuse. Remember America no longer has a JUSTICE SYSTEM Only the innocent stay behind jail bars these days. Rick & powerful people are rarely sent to jail unless the CORRUPT ELITE want him or her disappeared in life.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…