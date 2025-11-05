IF YOU WANT MORE PROOF GO TO about th above photo watch this: https://subsplash.com/u/prophecywatchers/media/d/bpwrkx7-l-a-marzulli-hidden-history-of-the-giants

THE ABOVE VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

Please understand the SATANIC ELITE control the ENTIRE MAINSTREAM CIA MEDIA. These PSYCHOPATHS do the BIDDING of LUCIFER/SATAN and he and his EVIL DEMONS want you dead. They have RE-WRITTEN HISTORY to hide the real truth why you are here on planet earth.

Only believe what you can prove to yourself! Otherwise reject everything else. I’m working 10-12 hours a day to bring you the truth. All I ask is you subscribe and send my work to everyone you know!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…