THIS SHOCKING VIDEO WILL BLOW YOUR MIND!

33* freemason Manley P Hall exposes how the OCCULT FREEMASONS have controlled humanity’s use of FREE ENERGY for eons of time. After the last great RESET a few hundred years ago, the SATANIC FREEMASONS killed FREE ENERGY by seizing the great Empire of TARTARIA. They murdered millions of human beings to accomplish this evil feat.

Displaced children having no parents were sent all over the world to re-populate the earth.

It’s sad humanity didn’t WAKEUP and now it’s far to late. The SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER is now in place and humanity will now suffer the consequences! He or she will either conform or be dragged to a DEMONIC FEMA CAMP and disappeared. What the DEADLY COVID SHOT failed to do the next DEADLY PLANNED PANDEMIC will finish of most of the rest of humanity.

The average person is obsessed with ENDLESS MIND NUMBING ENTERTAINMENT and this will be another of their downfalls in life. He or she failed to do real research and that’s left him or her death and stupid in life. America and the world is collapsing within themselves now and few people even realize it now.

Sadly, it’s too late for them to WAKEUP. The damage has already been done and now their heads are on the chopping block. For those TRUE BELIEVER’S who believe in Jesus and haven’t been brainwashed by the DEMONIC 501C-3 SATANIC MINISTRIES, they are waiting for the RAPTURE/CAUGHT-UP. He or she will be divinely protected in most instances.

Of course in Matthew 24 Jesus warns we will be hated by all nations and persecuted. All this pain and

suffering is in God’s hands and it’s up to Him to protect us in His time. If I were you I’d PREP-PRAY and prepare to fight the good fight. It could very well mean with the use of arms as well. One thing for sure is humanity is living in the END TIMES now.

Please send this WARNING article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vitnam era veteran & truther…