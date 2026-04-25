MY SHOCKING 2019 BOOK BLOWS THE LID OFF THE JFK ASSASSINATION. HERE’S THE LINK IF YOU WANT TO READ IT: https://substack.com/@earthshakingnews333/p-179515482ERE.

ALSO CHECK OUT MY VIDEOS ON MY SUBSTACK

PLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW & SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…