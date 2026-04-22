BOTH OF THESE AMAZING MEN EXPOSE THE FACT AMERICA’S TRAITOR GOVERNMENT HAS ALWAYS WORKED FOR THE DARK SIDE. We know Bill Cooper was assassinated for his truth. I expose this in my video about him on my SUBSTACK. John Lear could have been slowly murdered as well for his secrets. John’s dad is the one who created the infamous Lear jet.

Please send this amazing interview to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…