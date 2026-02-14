"EVE OF ALPHA" A CHRISTIAN JOURNEY LIKE NO OTHER REVEALED!
FASCINATION JOURNEY!
My wife is a fantastic christian writer. Her sci-fi book will thrill readers. Now you can read her book for free here.
PROLOGUE
The man and woman stood in the moon created shadows of the lofty purple
mountains. Beams of light from the three moons washed a golden glow over their
beautiful faces. Their long white capes moved gently in the soft breeze as they
watched in awe as a brilliant light streaked across the violet sky like a flash of
lightning. Suddenly it stopped moving and descended becoming even brighter and
the nightfall light became as bright as day.
The light shaped itself into a huge pulsating ball of fire that touched the ground
before the man and woman. From inside the light came a commanding yet gentle
voice.
“I AM that I AM. At My command you were brought to My valley for My will
must be fulfilled.”
A spinning shaft of golden fire broke away from the huge ball and enveloped the
man. The commanding yet gentle voice spoke to His creation.
“Never before have I allowed your kind to travel beyond the galaxies of the planets
of perfection. But the time is now here. I have decided to send only the woman,
and you, my son, will remain here as this is MY will.”
Then the fire shaft encircled the woman and the voice spoke to her. Her soul pulsed
with every word.
“You will go to MY troubled planet, Earth, and bring back the two humans I have
chosen from there. Since their bodies are mortal, you will use the spacecraft that I
had your people build. At that time they did not know the purpose I had in ordering
its construction. For the next six nights both of you will return here for
communication with ME, for on the seventh day the woman will depart. Go now,
and obey MY words.”
