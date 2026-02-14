Eve Of Alpha 6.66MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

PROLOGUE

The man and woman stood in the moon created shadows of the lofty purple

mountains. Beams of light from the three moons washed a golden glow over their

beautiful faces. Their long white capes moved gently in the soft breeze as they

watched in awe as a brilliant light streaked across the violet sky like a flash of

lightning. Suddenly it stopped moving and descended becoming even brighter and

the nightfall light became as bright as day.

The light shaped itself into a huge pulsating ball of fire that touched the ground

before the man and woman. From inside the light came a commanding yet gentle

voice.

“I AM that I AM. At My command you were brought to My valley for My will

must be fulfilled.”

A spinning shaft of golden fire broke away from the huge ball and enveloped the

man. The commanding yet gentle voice spoke to His creation.

“Never before have I allowed your kind to travel beyond the galaxies of the planets

of perfection. But the time is now here. I have decided to send only the woman,

and you, my son, will remain here as this is MY will.”

Then the fire shaft encircled the woman and the voice spoke to her. Her soul pulsed

with every word.

“You will go to MY troubled planet, Earth, and bring back the two humans I have

chosen from there. Since their bodies are mortal, you will use the spacecraft that I

had your people build. At that time they did not know the purpose I had in ordering

its construction. For the next six nights both of you will return here for

communication with ME, for on the seventh day the woman will depart. Go now,

and obey MY words.”

