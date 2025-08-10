My wife and I have been subscribers of ENTER THE STARS for several years now. The Revealing information of Enter The Stars never ceases to amaze me. Casey is a born again christian and has the HOLY SPIRIT! Another interesting thing is Casey invites subscribers interaction in helping him in uncovering the internal workings of how the world really operates.

The above video will provide you with deep insight into how Casey’s channel operates. Casey has found ways to work around the CENSORSHIP of SATANIC YOUTUBE. Even so! There are times when SCEWTUBE manages to attack him from time to time messing with his SOUND and PICTURE. That being said, Casey still manages to produce excellent videos.

I left SATANIC YOUTUBE in 2023 because of non stop ©Copyright infractions. I had millions of views before Youtube ripped my channel apart. Even though I produced my work for FREE under (FAIR USE) Youtube destroyed it all the same! I was 75 at the time and couldn’t deal with the non stop attacks!

Have you ever wondered why the New Copyright Law has set the video infraction time at 9 seconds? I’ll tell you! The number 9 is a high occult number within SATANISM. If you try and use a video and play it beyond the 9 seconds you’re hit with a strike now. SCREWTUBE has went back and hit every Youtube subscriber with ©Copyright strikes being the new law didn’t block older videos. This is why all my videos were hit with SATANIC ©Copyright strikes!

Please send this article to everyone you know and subscribe! This is the only way we can fight the EVIL that persists in our insane world today!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…