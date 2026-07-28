THOSE WHO HAVE THIS GODLY SEAL, KNOW THROUGH THE HOLY SPIRIT, ,,,,,THEY’RE PROTECTED FROM THE ANTI-CHRIST.

I BELIEVE WHAT THE ABOVE VIDEO STATES! Certain human beings are sealed before their soul’s enter the human body. These special people are fearless and do not fear physical death. They see through the endless lies of this fallen world and are not DECEIVED!

These people aren’t tempted by fame and fortune because he or she knows these things are fleeting and will eventually fade away. Look at SATANIC HOLLYWOOD! The vast majority of these people are MISFITS. They’re hooked or drugs, alcohol and endless SEXUAL PERVERSIONS! They’re captured by the love of money and their end is in the pits of hell AT THEIR LAST BREATHS...

HUMANITY HAS NOW ENTERED THE END TIMES! All the biblical signs are happening around the world now. Question is! Where will you go when you draw your last breath?

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…