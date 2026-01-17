THIS IS YET ANOTHER SHOCKING VIDEO THAT WILL MAKE AMERICAN TAX PAYERS BLOOD BOIL!

Did you know all CORRUPT GOVERNMENT AGENCIES are allocated a budget and in that time span if they don’t use up the money they loose it. So what happens? In case of the CORRUPT MILITARY, generals and admirals spend the extra money on their personal interests in what could run into millions of dollars in some cases.

YOU the tax payer gets screwed either way. While you’re struggling to pay bills government employees are living high on the hog! Sadly, the only way the complete embezzlement of American’s will stop is if DIVINE INTERVENTION HAPPENS. We now know America is corrupt as hell and nothing will stop this endless insanity now. We’re living in the END TIMES and pray God will put & end to this TERRIFYING EVIL.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…