Only true believer’s in Jesus will be removed from the world during the RAPTURE.

Only Almighty God knows when this will happen. In my opinion it most likely will happen if WW-3 or a world wide stock market crash which is happening in slow motion now suddenly blows wide open. Of course if millions of believer’s in Jesus were slaughtered this could set off the Rapture as well.

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.