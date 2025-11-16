CAN YOU HANDLE THE TRUTH? The above video is exposing PROPHETIC END TIME EVENTS HAPPENING RIGHT NOW.

You only have 2 choices now! Either walk the dark side or step into the light. There’s no middle of the road is this wicked life. Look at the ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY! Countless famous people have SOLD THEIR SOULS TO BECOME RICH & FAMOUS. Only a few have REPENTED and PROFESSED JESUS as their Lord & Savior.

The rest of these broken souls and either committed suicide, became drunks, sexual perverts or drug addicts. Corrupt homosexuality has destroyed countless lives in America now. The bible warns a VEIL OF DELUSION will be cast over humanity and theu=y will believe satans endless lies. That’s happening now! The sports arenas are packed with insane people, while the food lines at pantry’s are now miles long and they’re running out of food now.

Huge storms are predicted to hit America from here on out. The stock market is going up & down like an elevator now. Another planned FAKE DISEASE is planned for the world this winter. That means more humans will be suckered into getting a shot that will kill them like the COVID 19 DEATH SHOT. Millions have died worldwife and the CIA MAINSTREAM MEDIA HAS IGNORED THIS.

How much worse will things get before humanity WAKES UP? If you’re not prepping for the coming FAMINE this winter you’re a FOOL. The EMPTY FOOD BANKS and should have shook you to the core by now. CIVIL WAR is next when hungry people began attacking each other this winter! WAKEUP!

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…