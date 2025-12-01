ELVIS AUTOPSY PHOTO ABOVE!

I sent the above video to Donna Presley a few weeks ago and received no comment. This is a followup article further proving my position concerning Elvis. Donna is a beautiful soul but she wasn’t at Graceland the last few years of Elvis life. She further had no contact with Lisa after Elvis’s divorce through no fault of her own, other than not reaching OUT to Lisa before she died.

I think Donna should have reached out to Elvis’s security, face to face concerning her objections to what they said about Elvis after he fired them. They tried to get Elvis to hear them and he refused. Elvis was bullheaded and refused constructive suggestions in the end. Elvis slide into eventual death was his own fault. He could have been saved HIMSELF if he made his health the number one goal getting healthy again.

Here’s Donna Presley’s youtube channel if you want to send this article to her:

It’s sad Elvis was the worker of his own demise. This doesn’t take away from the super talent he was. In other videos I’ve slammed the entertainment industry for being evil has hell. In my opinion After Elvis 86 come back he should have dropped out of sight. Elvis had enough money and should have uplifted himself spiritually to come closer to God.

I sent to Graceland some DVD’s of my workin care of Lise & her mother, hoping they would turn back to Jesus, a few years before Lisa died and there was no response. Now we’re seeing the sheer evil destroying Lisa’s mother. Her financial tricks have now caught up with her. Humanity has now entered the END TIMES and nothing will stop DIVINE JUDGEMENT from ripping apart America now.

I hope you’ve PREPED and have plenty of self protection. What’s coming will literally terrify humanity.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…