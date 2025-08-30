Let me first state that Elvis was a wonderful singer and I know, I saw him in person in the 1970’s In Indianapolis. It’s really strange his last show was also in Indianapolis before his untimely death in 1977.

Elvis was a product of his own making and could have chosen at any time to step away from SATANS INDUCED TRANCE ENTERTAINMENT ARENA. He chose however to dwell in the internal snake pit until the very end however. I could have chosen to become rich and famous in then middle of my life but I do not want to SELL MY SOUL for fame & fortune!

It’s really sad all of the non stop rumors still flying around after, 48+ years since Elvis having died of a massive drug over dose 1977. Unfortunately, most humans take the easy way out and fail to separate fiction from realty. Elvis is DEAD period! Elvis is in HELL period!

Pay close attention to Elvis words in this shocking video and the fact he flasahes SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. He did it both at the beginning of his career and sadly at the end. He was given the opportunity to repent before he died and continued on in his evil ways.

The same can be said of Lisa Marie Presley! I sent her copies of DVD book I had written and received no response about 10 years ago. Like Elvis, Lisa also died of a drug overdose. Unless Almighty God had mercy on them they’re both in hell now. Elvis delved into everything under the sun and yet the TRUTH evaded him. All he had to do was accept JESUS and ask the HOLY SPIRIT to come into his life and abide by the LAWS of ALMIGHTY GOD.

Unfortunately, DRUGS and SEX kept Elvis a prisoner in his own body. His EVIL DEMONS kept Elvis a prisoner until his very last breath. Although God gives all of us FREE WILL, that doesn’t mean we’re to have a free hand in life without repercussions. Few humans realize there’s SPIRITUAL LAWS in place all of us have to abide by in life.

Sure! One may escape this life having inflicted pain and hardship on others but, when he or she draws their last breath there’s hell to pay. Here’s what the bible warns; Luke 16:19-31

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…