1900’s ELECTRIC SCOOTER video.

The 1900’s ELECTRIC INDUSTRY was way ahead of its time. This proves all of us have been LIED TO FROM BIRTH. Our history has been totally WHITEWASHED! In fact, several inventions and histories of other nationalities have been silenced in our corrupted history.

WHY? This was done on purpose by the SATANIC ELITE to keep us DEATH, DUMB AND stupid. COUNTLESS INVENTORS HAVE BEEN FINANCIALLY BANKRUPTED OR SUICIDED to shut them up. This sick world is controlled by DEMON POSSESSED insane people. I would call them less than human.

The clearest example is Nikola Tesla. He wanted to give the world FREE ELECTRICITY and was virtually destroyed because of his wonderful inventions. The electric vehicles of today are useless by design. It takes hours to charge up the battery and one can only go less than 200 miles per charge. A lithium battery costs about $20,000 with each charge it gets weaker and weaker.

If that wasn’t bad enough, It’s impossible to repurpose the battery. It pollutes the land and if it’s ruptures and explodes, it’s virtually impossible to put out the fire. If it catches fire while a person is in the car, he or she could be trapped because the electric wish the car shuts down. This means a person could burn to death in the car.

Remember this! The evil elite have designed everything in this world for PROFIT only! Safety is secondary and everything has a built in time element. In other words, everything is designed to break within a few years if we’re lucky. Everything has been designed in most instances. This means humanity has been created as a throwaway society.

In essence all of us a trapped in the SATANIC ELITES HUMAN PRISON.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAK UP HUMANITY.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…