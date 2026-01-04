EDGAR CAYCE'S FINAL DESTRUCTIVE MAP OF AMERICA!
WAKEUP!
EDGAR CASEY MAP VIDEO ABOVE OF END TIMES AMERICA IS A LOT LIKE THE NAVY MAP OF THE END TIMES BELOW.
The whole premise of these maps is there will be a pole shift during the tribulation that will wipe out most o humanity on earth.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.