LABELS IN STORES IS SLOW KILLING HUMANITYDOESN’T ANYONE HAVE ANY COM MONSENSE ANYMORE? MT GOD! THE AVERAGE AMERICAN IS BRAINWASHED AND CAN NO LONGER SEPARATE GOOD FROM EVIL…

KEEP EATING OUT AND NOT CHECKING FOOD LABELS LIKE WALMART is a death sentence…

Please send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…