EARTHS MAGNETIC LAY LINES EXPOSE HUMANITY'S REALTY BOTH THEN & NOW! WAKEUP!
WAKEUP! This magnetic energy gride provided free energy during the TARTARIAN EMPIRE! Occult churches and temples are built on these lay lines as well providing supernatural events both in the past and now. Here in. Montana at Columbia falls is a magnetic portal where strange events happen. Montana Vortex museum.
Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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