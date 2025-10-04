EARTHQUAKE UPDATE! IS THE BIG ONE FOR AMERICA ON THE WAY NOW?
I REPORT YOU DECIDE!
Stefan Burns is one of the most knowledgeable geophysicist around now. This is yet another truther platform you need to follow. Remember! In Matthew 24 Jesus warns the END TIME SIGNS will appear as we speed into the end of this wicked age we’re in right now.
Please send to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity!
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.