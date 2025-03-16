I’m being asked who’se in the above photo, why it’s me when I was 35 years old. I’m now approaching 77 and a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then around 1980. I’m a 100% disabled Vietnam era veteran and in my twilight years now. Having been banned from youtube a few years ago because of “FAIR USE,” non factual ©Copyrights I ceased production.

Not long ago I decided to re-upload the video not destroyed by youtube to help re-awaken humanity. The that this has been accomplished, I’ll be creating current videos once ago. I have several 1,000 slides I accumulated over the course of my professional photographer career and these will be mainly historical in nature.

As you may or may not have been aware of, I love the OLD WEST and nature and futue videos of these subjects will be my main goal. In my opinion, humanity is living in the END TIMES right now. Therefore, I’ll from time to time I’ll be uploading these type of videos as well. Because of my past physical injuries including a stroke in 2018, I won’t be able to answer any E-mails.

The bible warns, humanity has been placed under a VEIL OF DELUSION now. This means it will be virtually impossible to wakeup most human beings. In my opinion, true believers in Yeshus/Jesus will be murdered in the near future if the CATCHING AWAY or RAPTURE doesn’t happen soon. The world hates people like myself now and just a matter of time before we’re eliminated.

my wife and i do not fear death death because we know to be out of the body is is to be with the LORD thank God. If one really thinks about it! Why would you want to stay here in this evil world unless you truly are terrified of physical death. Believe me! The world is only going to get more evil as humanity forges onward into satans demonic world.

please send my substack/EARTH SHAKING NEWS link to everyone you know. I’m spending 1ooo’s of hours providing you with the real information to fight satan and his henchmen and women. I appreciate those of you supporting my important work. This is a real fight against good vs evil. Child sacrifice and witchcraft have made the world a dangerous evil place now. We must pray constantly if we’re to be protected by Almighty God. I hope you’re accepted Yeshua/Jesus as your eternal Lord and Precious Savior. There’s no other way to enter heaven.

God Bless!

Rick