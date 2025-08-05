HERE’S THE INSANE ARTICLE STATING DONALD TRUMP WILL RE-ERRECT THE STATUE OF SATANIC 33* OCCULT FREEMASON ALBERT PIKE: https://www.fox28spokane.com/trump-admin-to-reinstall-confederate-statue-toppled-by-protesters/

America is screwed! Donald Trump is doing the opposite of of what he was elected for. Some so called truther channels are saying he’s doing this to bluff of SATANIC ELITE who run the world via the DEMONS who control them. Jesus taught us to LOVE ONE ANOTHER not LIE, STEAL, CHEAT and MURDER EACH OTHER!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know now and subscribe! Humanity isw entering DARK TIMES and if you’re not prepared you to will experience HELL on EARTH ahead of us. Only a FOOL would say humanity isn’t in the END TIMES NOW!.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…