THIS IS A SHOCKING VIDEO WHERE TRUMP ADMITS HE’S A DICTATOR!

Trump’s DHS arrested & American and his 5 year old son recently and a federal judge released them. You better have guns & plenty of ammo. It’s clear America is now a full blown police state.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping America now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…