ABOVE LIAR DONALD TRUMP STILL SAYS THERE’S NOTHING TO SEE IN THE EPSTEIN FILES CONCERNING HIM DAH!.

QLL OF THE ABOVE WOMAN HAVE ACCUSED TRUMP OF SEXUAL ASSULT.

ABOVE DONALD TRUMP & JEFFREY EPSTEIN WITH YOUNG GIRLS.

DONALD TRUMP WITH A VERY YOUNG GIRL WHO ACCUSED HIM OF RAPE.

WHAT’S ALL THESE YOUNG GIRLS DOING WITH TRUMP ON & AIRPLANE?

HOW ABOUT THESE CHILDREN WITH TRUMP & MAXWELL. LOOK AT THEIR FACES!

WHY ARE THESE YOUNG GIRLS ON & AIRPLANE WITH DONALD TRUMP?

The above shocking video totally explains the document showing Donald Trump committed horrific acts against children.

Please send this dhocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…