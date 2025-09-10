Americas traitor government is responsible for this allowing 50+ millions illegals into America.

This cold blooded black animal which happens to be a convicted criminal, he needs to be staked out in a red ant hill and have honey poured over him. It’s sickening to see the gutless people on this train doing nothing!

My God! America has lost its freaking mind! If I were there this ugly black bastard would be eating lead! This proves you and I are no longer safe in America. Stop listening to music and put down the damn cellphone because it will get you murdered especially if you’re white in America!

Common white people did nothing to you black people. You’re the one’s who sold your souls to rich white men for fame and fortune. Now you’re being used to start a race war now! When all said and done rich white men will still control you because you’re not smart enough to see you’ll always be used!!!

I have taken every precaution to protect my wife and I. No one comes to my home uninvited! If they do, they will get one warning and then the fur will fly. I plead with are God Fearing People, arm yourselves and do not step outside your front done alone. America is now evil as hell and no one is safe in America now.

Please send this sad video to everyone and subscribe. It’s time to WAKEUP or ytou’ll be murdered!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran and truther…