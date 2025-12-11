THIS WAS THE REAL AMERICA BEFORE IT TURNED TRULY EVIL!

IF THESE INSPIRING VIDEOS DON’T TOUCH YOUR SOUL THEN NOTHING WILL!

Spiritual music are the songs of Almighty God. I don’t understand how some people can stay truly evil when Almighty God through Jesus, is the only way to the supernatural.

SINCERE PRAYER is the key in one’s prayers being answered in God’s own time. When one prays in the name of Jesus with the HOLY SPIRIT, It’s then creation beings within the seeking individual.

Satanists pray and do occult rituals and what he or she manifests soon becomes realty unless Godly believer’s in Jesus get in the way. If he or she prays for the evil to be proven nothing can stand in the way! Jesus said if one believes with his or her body, mind and soul miracles occur in many instances. Four times in my life I should have been killed and yet I lived. I believe a divine presence protected me otherwise I’d be dead in those dark times in my life.

If one BELIEVE’S, IMAGINES and TAKES ACTION! It’s then diseres are manifest in life. That concept came to me in the 1980’s when I least expected it. I’m at the end of the road in life at 77. I don’t fear anything here in the physical because , I know when I draw my last breath I’ll be in the presence of the divine. Contrary to what this world tries to jam down our throats. Human beings do live again after he or she draws they last breaths on planet earth.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran