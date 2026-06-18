I BELIEVE THE MOVIE DISCLOSURE DAY WILL PLACE A HEX ON YOU IF YOU WATCH IT. It’s all about mind control to get you to believe DEMONIC DEMONS are your friend!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now. You better have the protection of the HOLY SPIRIT if you still want to watch this SATANIC MOVIE…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…