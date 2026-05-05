DIGITAL PRICE TAKES IN STORES NOW RECORD YOU WHILE PRICES FLIP! WAKEUP!
WELCOME TO AMERICA’S FASCIST POLICE STATE! BIG BROTHER NOW SEE AND TRACKS EVERYTHING YOU SAY & DO! THE ABOVE VIDEO BETTER WAKE YOU UP NOW…
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther….
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